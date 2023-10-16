New accounts show Graham Norton sustained huge €909k pay cut last year

New accounts have revealed Graham Norton sustained a huge €909,406 pay cut last year.

According to docs filed by So Television LTD to Companies House in the UK, the Irish presenter’s pay from the firm decreased by £788,530 (€909,406) from £3.025million in 2021 to £2.236million last year.

So Television LTD sells The Graham Norton Show to the BBC and to multiple TV stations worldwide – including Virgin Media in Ireland.

After the company’s profits plummeted last year, Graham’s pay took a massive hit.

The Cork native’s pay is made up of presenter fees, production fees and royalties.

So Television LTD relies on The Graham Norton Show for the bulk of its revenues and company revenues in 2022 decreased by £945,427 from £12.7million to £11.75million.

The directors state that revenues decreased “largely due to a decrease in distribution channels”.

The firm’s revenues decreased despite producing two more hours of TV in 2022 – 31 compared to 29 in 2021 “due to the commissioning of new shows in 2022”.

The directors stated that The Graham Norton Show continues to be popular in the UK and internationally – as it hosts a range of A-list celebrities including Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Lady Gaga.

The company’s pre-tax profits also decreased by 44% to £1.59million.

While Graham’s TV fees are his main source of income, he also receives separate fees for his Saturday and Sunday morning shows on Virgin Radio UK.

The 60-year-old established So Television LTD in 2000 alongside Graham Stuart.

They sold the production company to ITV in 2012, with ITV agreeing to pay the pair £10million up front.

A further £7million was payable depending on its performance up to July 2016.

Graham is also a best-selling author, with his books ‘Holding’, ‘Home Stretch’, ‘A Keeper’, ‘Forever Home’ and ‘The Swimmer’ generating millions in sales in Ireland and the UK.

However, he only receives a small fraction of royalties.

So Television LTD accumulated a total of £24.83million profit in December 2022.

The directors of So Television LTD state that “the external environment is expected to remain uncertain and competitive in 2023 but the directors remain confident that the company is well placed with the broadcasters and commercial partners to exploit opportunities that become available”.