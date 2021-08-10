Netflix are looking for Irish people to appear in their biggest reality TV shows

Netflix are looking for Irish people to appear in their biggest reality...

Netflix are looking for Irish people to appear in their biggest reality shows.

The streaming giant released a huge casting call for some of their most popular shows – including Nailed It!, Queer Eye, The Circle, Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle.

They are also looking for participants for Dream Home Makeover, Floor is Lava, Roaring Twenties, Get Organised with the Home Edit, Sparking Joy with Marie Condo, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown.

The streaming giant said: “Netflix Reality wants to see the real you…in one minute or less.”

“To be considered, submit a video being your fabulous self… No ring light, no glam. Just. Be. You. The real you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland.”

To apply, submit your one-minute long video to your chosen reality series here.