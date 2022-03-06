Nathan Carter reveals he went to therapy after ‘drinking too much’ over lockdown

Nathan Carter has revealed he went to therapy after “drinking too much” over lockdown.

The country music singer admitted the coronavirus pandemic was a “difficult time” for him as he had “literally nothing to get out of bed for”.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the 31-year-old said: “I was probably in a state of depression for a while because of not doing what I love. I really didn’t play any music for about four or five months at one stage.”

“Anyone who is involved in music will tell you that performing is like a drug. So because of that, I was always looking for my next gig — but I just wasn’t getting my fix,” he explained.

Nathan revealed he then started drinking too much, and that he would feel “like absolute s***” afterwards.

He said: “On the road, I would’ve been out maybe Friday and Saturday night for a few drinks, but when we were in lockdown, I found myself with nothing to do. I’d meet a couple of friends in a bubble and drink. It ended up being an every weekend thing.”

“A lack of distraction was the problem for me, not having something to focus on. I think it was largely down to boredom, really. I drank every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and would then feel like absolute s***.”

The Liverpool native continued: “I mean it was great at the time, but then I’d get depressed, or stop going to the gym because I was dying. It was a bad circle of habits that I’m very happy to be out of now.”

Nathan decided to go to therapy after listening to Imelda May speak about her experience with a therapist on Bressie’s Where Is My Mind podcast.

He said: “None of my friends had ever been to see a therapist, so I really felt like the odd one out. That was the hardest part. But, as soon as I went, I started seeing articles online, where people who have therapists would speak openly about them.”

“That changed things for me — knowing that you can tell people about your therapist and therefore tell people about feeling like shit some days. It really helped.”

Nathan urged others who are struggling to also seek help.

He said: “We’ve all got the issues that we need to deal with, and going for the likes of therapy and just chatting with someone has really helped.”

“A problem shared is a problem halved, as they say. And I’d definitely urge more lads to go and see someone if they need it.”