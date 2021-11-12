Nathan Carter breaks his silence on Covid breach controversy following party at his home

Nathan Carter has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his 31st birthday party.

Back in May, police shut down a party at the country singer’s home in the Lisbellaw area of Co. Fermanagh, after they received reports of at least 50 people on the property.

The organiser was hit with a £1,000 fine, and the PSNI also issued 14 fines of £200 to attendees at the party.

At the time, Nathan said in a statement: “I wish to confirm the attendance of the PSNI at my residence on Friday 28th May 2021.”

“My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a Barbecue for my birthday. They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid 19 restrictions in the North, however it transpires that it was not.”

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, the Wagon Wheel singer admitted he regrets having so many people at his house.

Nathan said: “Yeah[regret] for sure, listen there were people up the road having them, but my name being in the public eye I was the one who got the mention in the paper.”

“You know we had a few too many people at the house but thankfully I apologised and things moved on…”

“And it is great to see people are now allowed and people can go out now and enjoy themselves and see their friends and have a bit of fun,” he added.