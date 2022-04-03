Muireann O’Connell shuts down pregnancy speculation

Muireann O’Connell has shut down pregnancy speculation.

The Irish presenter, who announced her engagement in November last year, is currently enjoying a weekend away with her in-laws.

The Ireland AM star and her fiancé are celebrating his parent’s anniversary, and Muireann has been sharing photos from her trip with her 92.8k Instagram followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Muireann shared a photo of a bottle of prosecco in her hotel room, and wrote: “Away celebrating with the in-laws and they put the hotel put the prosec into my room… I mean, I suppose I have to own up.”

“(It’s for my in-laws presumably. Had a post up forgetting this fact and was asked, immediately, was I pregnant. Yawn).”

She also shared a selfie of her holding up a glass of prosecco, and wrote: “’Pregnant?’ If you want to know why I drink on the gram. #yawn.”