Muireann O’Connell reveals the special way her late father was involved in her engagement

Muireann O’Connell has revealed the special way her late father was involved in her engagement.

The TV presenter’s beloved dad Brendan passed away earlier this year, following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Muireann shared a photo of her “placeholder” engagement ring, which has a special connection to her father.

Muireann’s longterm boyfriend, who she jokingly calls her “housemate”, proposed to her in her mother’s kitchen last weekend.

The TV star wrote: “This is the placeholder ring. The housemate proposed with a joke ring and then my gorgeous mother stepped in and said I could wear her ruby until we picked our own one out.”

“Dad got this for Mum for their 40th wedding anniversary. I’ve been missing him like mad, obviously, but this makes it feel like he’s involved.”

“Big life events without him are so painful, and I know a lot of you relate to that,” she added.

The TV presenter’s engagement was revealed on Ireland AM this week, and Muireann later confirmed the news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her co-hosts Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe pointing at her engagement ring, Muireann wrote: “Just how I always wanted it to happen…”

“@tommybowe & @alanhughestv announcing my engagement to the world after they finally spotted the ring.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muireann O’Connell (@muireann.o)

