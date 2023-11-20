Muireann O’Connell makes heartbreaking confession about wedding to mystery fiancé

Muireann O’Connell has made a heartbreaking confession about her future wedding to her mystery fiancé.

The Ireland AM presenter is notoriously private when it comes to her love life.

The TV personality announced her engagement to her partner, who she refers to as her “housemate” in November 2021, and two years later, she’s no further along with her wedding plans.

Speaking to The Sunday World, Muireann admitted her wedding will be “very different” to the one she had in mind, following her father’s passing.

The Ireland AM star’s dad Brendan was looked after by the staff in Limerick’s Milford Care Centre after being diagnosed with cancer, and sadly passed away in March 2021.

“I’ve never thought about getting married so I don’t waste any energy on it,” she told the publication.

“I haven’t thought about anything to do with it.”

“I hope to someday be able to buy a house,” Muireann continued. “That’s something I would care about in life, so the wedding isn’t something I lose any sleep over.”

“It’s only something that’s brought up by his parents and my mam and friends. They all just want a bit of a party!”

“It’s different when one parent is gone,” the TV personality heartbreakingly stated. “My mother would have liked him to have been there and there might have been pressure to have it done before dad was gone, but now it’s grand.”

“It’s a very different thing for me now, that all four won’t be there.”