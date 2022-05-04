Muireann O’Connell feeling ‘unbelievably lucky’ as she starts house hunting

Muireann O’Connell has revealed she’s looking to buy her own home.

The Irish presenter, who is currently renting a property in Dublin with her fiancé, said she feels “unbelievably lucky” to be on a “good wage” amid the housing crisis.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I’m just after seeing a tiny “2 bed” (it’s one bed and a wardrobe) with a starting price of €424,000.”

“I forget I’m on a good wage sometimes cause stuff feels so unattainable and for single people – how the hell can they do this.”

“I realise that I am unbelievably lucky to be in the situation I’m in and that others have it properly bad.

“Just really interested in who can/will buy those properties. Hello investment funds,” Muireann added.

The Ireland AM presenter announced her engagement in November, after her longterm boyfriend, who she jokingly calls her “housemate”, proposed in her mother’s kitchen.

Earlier this year, Murieann admitted she “hasn’t even thought about” planning her wedding day, and joked it could be “a decade” before she decides to walk down the aisle.

She said: “It took me long enough to agree to put a ring on my finger or think about that, so maybe I’ll get married in a decade. God only knows. We haven’t even thought about it.”

“I’ve organised one party in my life and that was for my 30th, and that was just organising a party in my front room and kitchen and I found that to be a pain in the hoop!” “So when friends tell me about what it takes to organise a wedding, I want to go screaming from a roof. At this stage, my mother would have me married outside a rusty bucket if she could.” “I have no idea what we’ll do,” Muireann admitted.