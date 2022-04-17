Molly-Mae Hague wears sweatshirt by Irish designer during her trip to Belfast

Molly-Mae Hague wore a vintage sweatshirt by an Irish designer during her recent trip to Belfast.

The former Love Island star travelled to Northern Ireland earlier this week with her influencer pal Stephanie Lam to attend the World Irish Dancing Championships at Waterfront Hall.

The 22-year-old, who used to be an Irish dancer herself, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap of her OOTD – which included a sweatshirt by Jamie Harkin.

Jamie, 20, owns a small Irish-born vintage fashion brand called @jamieonline.

He gifted Molly-Mae his Nike RARE White Embroidered Spell Out Sweatshirt, which has since sold out.

The brand took to Instagram to share a video of Jamie meeting the influencer, and wrote: “Our CEO met Molly Mae this week 🤯 we’re not jealous at all 😫💅🏼 we hope you and Steph enjoy your sweatshirts 💜”