Molly-Mae Hague reveals her Irish dancing past after travelling to Belfast for ‘mini break’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she used to be an Irish dancer.

The 22-year-old travelled to Belfast this week with her influencer pal Stephanie Lam, and the pair attended the World Irish Dancing Championships at Waterfront Hall.

Sharing photos and videos from the event on Instagram, Molly told her 6.3m followers: “The Irish dancing is why Steph and I have come to Belfast…”

“We both used to Irish dance and have always said we want to come and watch the world

championships 🥺 so here we are.”

The former Love Island star then shared throwback snaps of her and Stephanie dressed up in their Irish dancing costumes.

“Can you cope,” she wrote over the post.

Molly-Mae jetted to Northern Ireland for a “mini break” with her influencer pal Stephanie on Thursday.

The 22-year-old shared a selfie with her fashion blogger friend on her Instagram Story, and told fans she surprised Stephanie with the trip for her birthday.

She captioned the post: “Mini mini break 🖤 This was my present to Steph for her bday! Gonna be so cute.”

Molly also posted an aerial shot of Belfast, and a snap of their meal at popular Asian eatery Dumpling Library.

Stephanie, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, also shared snaps from their trip online.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of them in a lift, and showed Molly vlogging their trip for her popular YouTube channel.