Model Joanna Cooper reveals she and boyfriend Conor Murray have got their first puppy together

The couple have been in lockdown together

Model Joanna Cooper reveals she and boyfriend Conor Murray have got their...

Top Irish model Joanna Cooper has debuted her first puppy with longtime boyfriend Conor Murray.

The former Miss Universe Ireland has been isolating with the Ireland rugby star, and now they’ve taken the next step in their relationship.

Normally Joanna, 26, works between the UK, Northern Ireland and Ireland for work, but has recently been living full time with Conor, 31.

Taking to Instagram Joanna posted the first photo of their adorable pooch, which they have named Kevin.

“Meet Kevin,” she captioned the photo.

It comes just weeks after Joanne wished her beau a happy birthday with sweet throwback pics.

The model called the Limerick man her “best friend” as she shared some of their sweetest moments together.