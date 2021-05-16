Miss Universe Ireland star Brittany Mason caught in mall shooting

The Miss Universe Ireland boss admitted she was "in shock"

Miss Universe Ireland star Brittany Mason has revealed she was caught in mall shooting.

The 34-year-old model is chaperoning Irish contestant Nadia Sayers during this year’s beauty pageant, which takes place today.

The former Miss USA contestant admitted she was “in shock” after getting caught in a shooting incident at Aventura Mall in Miami last week, which left three people injured.

Speaking to the Irish Sunday Mirror, Brittany said: “I went to the mall to pick up some stuff for Nadia – I walked past Hugo Boss and was getting something to eat.”

“All of a sudden, three people were shot in front of me, it was like boom boom boom.”

“Hundreds of people were running around, there was a stampede of people – I got out alive thank God.”

“I saw some girls were jumping into a car – I was like, ‘Please can I get into the car?’ so I just jumped in with these girls. I was in shock, then I got to a friend’s house, she made me dinner.”

“I went back to the mall the next day to get my car – I walked right by and it was scary where it happened but I’m OK.”

“It’s way too easy for people to access guns in America… I think there needs to be much stricter laws on how people access guns. Nobody needs one of those automatic weapons,” she added.

