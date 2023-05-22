Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander make rare red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander made a rare red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

The couple attended the screening of Firebrand, where they rubbed shoulders with a host of famous faces.

Michael, 46, Alicia, 34, looked happier than ever as they posed for photos wearing Louis Vuitton.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender on the #Cannes red carpet. Full gallery of Cannes Film Festival fashion here: https://t.co/aqm2AcBzNt pic.twitter.com/FRNC31kSq7 — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2023

The a-list couple are notoriously private, and secretly welcomed their first child together, a son named Mark, in 2021.

The actress shared the exciting news during an interview with PEOPLE, as she discussed the wonders of motherhood.

The Swedish star said: “I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general. That’s pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

Alicia confirmed the news after the couple were spotted with a baby while she was filming her HBO series Irma Vep in Paris.

Fans had no idea if the pair were expecting, as they never announced a pregnancy or confirmed their plans to become parents.

Last July, Alicia revealed she suffered a “painful” miscarriage before they welcomed their son.

During an interview with The Times, the Tomb Raider star admitted: “We have a child now, but it took us time.”

Alicia was promoting Irma Vep at the time, in which she plays a pop star who is forced to go back on stage shortly after suffering a miscarriage.

She also played a character who experienced two separate miscarriages in The Light Between Oceans, the movie where she met her husband in 2014.

The actress said that playing out these scenarios can “totally” help actors cope with such trauma.

She told the publication: “[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film [The Light Between Oceans]. That film has another meaning now.”

The Swedish native hopes being so open about her infertility struggle will help others.

The Oscar-winner explained: “I kind of stopped and thought, ‘Am I going to talk about this?’ But I think it’s universal and so many women go through similar things. And it’s tough.”

Alicia said celebrities are often told that the show must go on even when their personal lives are falling apart.

She explained: “Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit.”

“But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can’t understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards. To be met by people asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house.”

Alicia and Michael met on the set of the 2016 romantic drama The Light Between Oceans, which they both starred in.

The couple tied the knot in Ibiza in 2017, and they have been living in Lisbon, Portugal ever since.