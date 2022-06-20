Melanie Murphy announces she’s expecting her second child

Melanie Murphy has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Thomas.

The Irish YouTuber shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday morning by debuting her baby bump in a stunning snap.

She captioned the post: “My Christmas gift arrived very early this year 🥺🎄👶🏻”

Melanie and her husband Thomas tied the knot in a registry office two years ago, after being forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They then had a proper wedding day at Ballybeg House in March, celebrating with friends and family.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020 – a baby boy.