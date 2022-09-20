Meet the family joining Gogglebox Ireland this week

The new series of Gogglebox Ireland continues on Wednesday night at 9pm, with a brand new brother sister duo joining the show.

Siblings and best friends Conor and Emma Lynch will share their thoughts on the biggest shows of the week from their home in Bettystown, Co. Meath.

Emma works in finance while Conor is heading to college to study IT. They enjoy road trips together singing along to Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.

Emma loves watching television alongside Conor as they have an interest in the same shows especially reality TV and have a telepathic sense of humour.

Their favourite shows include Drag Race, Bake Off and Dance Moms as well as The Chase and Derry Girls.

Gogglebox Ireland airs every Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.