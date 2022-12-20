Maura Higgins returns home to Ireland just in time for Christmas

Maura Higgins has returned home to Ireland just in time for Christmas.

The Longford native, who lives in London, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to document her journey back to Ireland.

The Love Island star shared videos of the sky from the plane, and wrote: “Love being in the sky.”

After landing in Dublin Airport, Maura enjoyed some special Irish treats from Platinum Services.

Alongside a photo of a packet of Tayto’s Cheese & Onion crisps and a packet of Tayto’s Salt & Vinegar crisps, the Glow Up Ireland presenter wrote: “First things first.”

Later, she shared a sweet black-and-white snap of her and her niece, and wrote: “Back with my girl.”

Maura also returned home for Christmas last year, and surprised her mother Sharon with a brand new car.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas morning, the 32-year-old shared a photo of her mother in disbelief, as she stood in front of her new white Mercedes Benz.

She captioned the post: “You deserve everything and more… Merry Christmas Mammy ❤️.”