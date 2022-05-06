Maura Higgins receives MASSIVE bouquet of roses from mystery admirer

Maura Higgins has received a MASSIVE bouquet of roses from a mystery admirer.

The Love Island star, who won Best Female TV Presenter and Most Stylish Lady at the 2022 Gossies, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a snap of the sweet gift.

Alongside the photo of the pink, red and white roses and a note that reads: “What good is having one rose?”, Maura wrote: “There massive [sic].”

The 31-year-old has been single since her split from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice last year.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated fellow Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor.

Maura’s roses delivery comes ahead of her return to TV this summer on the second season of ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

The show follows a host of celebrities as they are paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

The Longford native will compete against famous faces such as Strictly Come Dancing judge, Anton Du Beke, Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and The Chase professional quizzer Anne Hegerty.

Other celebrities confirmed for the show include This Morning host and reality TV personality Josie Gibson, TV doctor Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson, DJ Fatboy Slim and BBC presenter Zoe Ball’s son, Woody Cooke.