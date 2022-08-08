Matthew MacNabb reveals his uncle has died: ‘He made a great impact on the world’

Matthew MacNabb has revealed his uncle has sadly died.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Love Island last year, shared the news in an Instagram Q&A on Monday afternoon.

When asked how he has been lately, the Downpatrick native replied: “Lost my uncle this week which was touch but it helped me realise that I have a lot of amazing people around me to be thankful.”

The DWTS star, who is dating pro dancer Laura Nolan, continued: “It also got me thinking that I need to do more for others as that’s what I remember my uncle for and he made a great impact on the world.”

Matthew also shared a screenshot of his latest Instagram feed caption, which read: “Big lesson the past two weeks has been appreciate times spent with those around you.”

“People are what makes the journey special. Grateful for those past and present that have impacted my life.”

Matthew is currently living in Marbella, Spain, after moving there for the summer.

Speaking about his decision to relocated, the Love Islander told Goss.ie: “It’s good for the fitness content and fitness community, and the weather obviously I love.”

“I’ll be back and forth, I think it’s just a good base and I want to try it out.”