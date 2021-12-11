Marty Morrissey’s mother Peggy to be laid to rest this weekend

Marty Morrissey’s beloved mother will be laid to rest this Sunday, following her tragic death earlier this week.

Peggy Morrissey, who was in her 90s and originally from Cork, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the car she was driving crashed in County Clare.

According to a funeral notice on RIP.ie, Ms Morrissey will lie in repose at St Mary’s Church in Mullagh, Co. Clare on Saturday (Dec 11) from 3pm – 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday, December 12, before Peggy is laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The notice states: “Morrissey Peggy, Quilty, Co. Clare and formerly of Mallow/Doneraile, Co. Cork, passed away suddenly following a tragic accident on 7th December 2021.”

“Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Martin and her parents Tom and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving son Marty, his partner Liz, great friends and neighbours.”

“The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.”

Those unable to attend Peggy’s funeral mass can watch the service on www.kibparish.ie

Earlier this week, RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes said they were all “shocked and saddened” to learn of Peggy’s passing.

In a statement, she said: “We have been in touch with Marty to offer him our sincere condolences but also to offer him our support and to afford him the time and space to come to terms with his tragic loss.”

“Our thoughts are with Marty and his family and close friends at this saddest of times.”