Marty Morrissey pays tribute to his beloved mother Peggy in heartbreaking eulogy

Marty Morrissey has paid tribute to his mother in a heartbreaking eulogy.

The presenter’s beloved mum Peggy died in a car crash in Co. Clare last week, when Storm Barra hit Ireland.

The 94-year-old’s funeral took place on Sunday, with Marty describing her as “a rebel, a proud woman from North Cork who loved human contact and thrived on conversation and craic and banter”, and “the greatest Irish mother in history”.

He said: “She was loyal, determined, witty, funny, deeply religious, a daily mass goer, so loving, a fabulous wife and adoring mother.”

“She was also a 5ft 4in force of nature, argumentative, stubborn, fiercely independent, intensely confident and to be honest really annoying on occasion.”

“This was Peggy Morrissey. In my humble opinion, the greatest Irish mother in the history of motherhood, but then I am biased.”

“My mother was no ordinary woman. How am I going to survive without her?” Marty said, with his voice breaking.

“She had two fears. She hated the thought that she could one day end up in a home for some reason. I would never, ever have allowed that happen to her. And she hated wind and storms with a passion.”

“She was a rogue, as you here will have known. She always put on a seatbelt when she was in my car, whether we would be driving to Spanish Point or up to Knock. I learned over the last few days that she didn’t wear her seatbelt when she was driving herself.”

Praising the emergency services, Marty said: “I want to think the gardaí, fire brigade and ambulance who did their best to help my mother in last few moments. I asked them when they took mom out of the car that they say three Hail Marys and they did.”

“I loved my mother with all my heart. I spent all my life with her. She gave me everything – total and utter unconditional love. I will miss her so much. My life has changed this week.”

“Mom, I adored the ground you walked on. My life revolved around you, and I would do it all again if I could. We were a team: the most formidable mother and son team in the world.”

Marty continued: “I’ve got to let you go now mam, go to dad and tell him I love him too.”

“You lived life to the full. There is no doubt, Peggy Morrissey, you did it your way. Mum, thank you for giving me the strength to do this. I love you.”