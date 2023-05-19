Mark Mehigan shares sweet birthday surprise for girlfriend Doireann Garrihy

Mark Mehigan has shared a sweet birthday surprise for his girlfriend Doireann Garrihy.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, the comedian shared a snap of the DWTS host and her dog Bertie posing with the balloons he gifted her.

He jokingly wrote: “We get it Mark, you have a girlfriend.”

Mark and Doireann recently returned from their first holiday together in Marbella, where they enjoyed some quality time together following he success of the broadcaster’s first season hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The RTÉ 2FM Breakfast star “hard launched” her relationship with Mark in January, after weeks of speculation.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine, Doireann spoke about finding love when she least expected it, months after splitting from her ex Paddy Wilson.

She said: “You’re doing your own thing, and the likes of Dancing With The Stars comes along, and all is going great, and I’ve met someone now who is amazing.”

Doireann revealed she knew of Mark through his cousin, who produces in RTÉ 2FM, and decided to follow him on Instagram.

The 30-year-old said: “I followed him, I will admit. He followed me back. But he DM’d first. These are very important details.”

“He’s the funniest person I’ve ever met. Hands down,” Doireann gushed. “He just completely gets what I do, is so supportive of it all, and I feel like I’m the same with him. Can bounce anything off him, and vice versa.”

“He gets it. And he’s a great pep-talker. Because you know, things are fairly mad at the moment. He just is the most naturally funny person I’ve ever met. And will find humour in anything.”

The popular presenter continued: “If he’s having a day where he just wants to be miserable and give out about things, I’ll be great to say, ‘OK, but we have this, and we have this and we have this to be grateful for’. And he’ll do the same for me.”

After describing Mark as “the right person”, Doireann added: “It’s the first time it’s ever been, I think, that genuine.”