Mamma Mia star spotted singing karaoke in Mayo pub

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper has been spotted singing karaoke in a pub in Co. Mayo.

The actor, who played Sky in the musical, has been filming his new movie in Ireland – and seems to have been enjoying his time in the country.

A fan took to TikTok to share a video of Dominic head-banging and singing with friends at McDonnell’s pub in Belmullet.

@alannakingg

Highlight of the weekend was seeing Dominic Cooper in one of the locals. #mommamia#dominiccooper#belmullet#sky#Ireland

♬ Lay All Your Love On Me – From ‘Mamma Mia!’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Dominic Cooper & Amanda Seyfried

 

Dominic, who also played a young Howard Stark in Marvel’s Captain America, has been sharing photos from his time in Ireland to Instagram.

Last month, he posted a snap with Gemma Chan which he captioned: “Sláinte mhaith agus bás in Éirinn.”

This translates to: “Good health and death in Ireland.”

The two actors are currently filming a movie about an Irish lighthouse keeper, Seamus Óg Mac Grianna.

The story follows the lighthouse keeper who lives in isolation and a life of penance for a tragedy that he thinks he could have avoided.

