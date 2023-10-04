Mamma Mia star spotted singing karaoke in Mayo pub

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper has been spotted singing karaoke in a pub in Co. Mayo.
The actor, who played Sky in the musical, has been filming his new movie in Ireland – and seems to have been enjoying his time in the country.
A fan took to TikTok to share a video of Dominic head-banging and singing with friends at McDonnell’s pub in Belmullet.
Highlight of the weekend was seeing Dominic Cooper in one of the locals. #mommamia#dominiccooper#belmullet#sky#Ireland
Dominic, who also played a young Howard Stark in Marvel’s Captain America, has been sharing photos from his time in Ireland to Instagram.
Last month, he posted a snap with Gemma Chan which he captioned: “Sláinte mhaith agus bás in Éirinn.”
This translates to: “Good health and death in Ireland.”
The two actors are currently filming a movie about an Irish lighthouse keeper, Seamus Óg Mac Grianna.
The story follows the lighthouse keeper who lives in isolation and a life of penance for a tragedy that he thinks he could have avoided.