Major Hollywood actress spotted filming new movie in Dublin’s Stoneybatter

Cate Blanchett has been spotted filming a new movie in Dublin’s Stoneybatter.

In photos obtained by the Sunday World, the Hollywood actress was snapped in a wig and glasses as she filmed a scene in a 1997 Toyota Corolla.

According to reports, the upcoming movie is titled Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

The project is being helmed by indie film maker Jim Jarmusch, and will also shoot in Paris and New Jersey.

It’s understood the Australian actress hasn’t filmed in Ireland since she portrayed Veronica Guerin 22 years ago.

The film was released in 2003, and focused on Irish journalist Veronica Guerin, whose investigation into the drug trade in Dublin led to her murder in 1996, at the age of 37.

The movie also starred Ciaran Hinds, Brenda Fricker and a young Colin Farrell.