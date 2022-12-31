Maeve Madden admits 2022 has been ‘the hardest year’ of her life

Irish influencer Maeve Madden has admitted 2022 has been “the hardest year” of her life.

The model and personal trainer’s father Paul sadly passed away earlier this year, just days after she married her beau Andrew Selby.

Maeve took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of videos from the past 12 months, describing 2022 as both the best and worst year.

She captioned the post: “HARDEST YEAR OF MY LIFE .. Words which describe my 2022.”

“Life is never perfect. The hardest part is leaving 2022 with out our Daddy 😣 Thank you for all your support. Happy New Year.”

Presenter Muireann O’Connell commented: “It’s so shit. Much love.”

Influencer Aimee Rose wrote: “Oh Maeve, such a rollercoaster of a year the highest of highs and lowest of lows. You are stronger than you’ll ever know and your daddy is so proud of you. We love you and are always here for you every step of the way. Love you so much ❤️”