Lucy Kennedy reveals her image was used to promote diet pills in online scam

Lucy Kennedy has revealed her image was used to promote diet pills in an online scam.

The popular presenter, 47, opened up about the “aggravating” and “annoying” experience in a new interview with The Irish Mirror.

The Living With Lucy host said: “I was the face of these crazy dieting jelly beans, literally gummy bears. It was my face.”

“It was very funny; my face was blown up and then they slimmed down another picture of a body I will never have,” the Dubliner continued.

“People were sending me messages. This was in the last couple of months. These fake ads… I remember at one point there were other ads for something else.”

”The last ones were more serious that I had to put a post up because people kind of look to you for help. People were actually saying to me I looked so much better in the photo. That was clearly not me.”

The Friendship Fairies author went on to explain how “annoying” the experience was, particularly as she couldn’t warn everyone about the scammers as she wasn’t on Facebook.

Fellow Irish presenter Miriam O’Callaghan previously took Facebook, now known as Meta, to court over the fake advertisement using her own face.

Lucy said: “I love Miriam so much as a female role model. I’m so glad she took them on. Can the rest of us? I don’t know where to begin. It’s quite time consuming and it is aggravating.”

The popular TV host when on to say: “I’ve got the kids and everything else going on. I will do my best to try and answer everyone as I can.”

“My cuticles were bleeding with all the direct messages but other than that, I don’t know what else I can do,” she added.

Other Irish celebrities such as Anne Doyle and Ryan Tubridy have also been subjected to these online scams.