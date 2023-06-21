Lottie Ryan reveals plans to change her surname

Lottie Ryan has revealed her plans to change her surname.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter married her love Fabio Aprile back in May 2017.

The mum-of-one revealed that since the wedding, she’s been under “a lot of pressure” to take her husband’s surname.

Speaking on the recent instalment of her and Jennifer Zamparelli’s podcast, titled Jen & Lottie do… Parenting, Lottie revealed: “At my wedding, Fabio’s mum made a speech.”

“There was this thing. I wasn’t taking Fabio’s name. I was just taking a while, but I will.”

The 37-year-old suggested Lottie Ryan Aprile, to which Jennifer responded: “I thought you were that anyway, no?”

The Dancing with the Stars winner decisively said: “I think Lottie Ryan Aprile.”

Lottie’s mother-in-law has wanted her to change her surname since their 2017 wedding.

The mum-of-one revealed: “At the wedding, there was an ongoing conversation that I wasn’t going to take the name, because I was like, ‘Listen, I’m an old lady now. I don’t need to be changing my name. I’m in my thirties’.”

“I think she [her mother-in-law] really wanted me to. At the wedding, she got up to make a speech and she was saying this lovely poem. She said, ‘He has stolen your heart and now you will steal his name. Lottie Aprile’.”

Instead of correcting Fabio’s mother, Lottie admitted that she had cheered for Lottie Aprile.