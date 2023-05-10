Lottie Ryan opens up about ‘really tough’ pregnancy: ‘I’m pretty sure I have PTSD from it’

Lottie Ryan has opened up about her “really tough” pregnancy.

The RTÉ 2FM star and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, eight weeks early in June 2021.

On the first episode of her new podcast with Jennifer Zamparelli, titled Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting, Lottie admitted she’s “pretty sure” she has PTSD from the pregnancy.

The 37-year-old explained: “I constantly thought I was losing him, constantly. And I was constantly in A&E. It was really, really tough to the point that I’m pretty sure I have some kind of PTSD from it.”

“I’d heavily bleed constantly through the second trimester, which is very late in the pregnancy to be bleeding constantly.”

“We knew I had a condition called bicornuate uterus which basically means your uterus is a heart shape. It means that point in the middle of the heart, it comes in three different stages. Depends how far down it goes.”

“Some people’s goes the full way down so their uterus is actually split in two. So, Wolf had a very small space to grow in. That’s why he came so early, because he was a bit squished. It was an emergency section because his head was up and he had no room to turn.”

“I now know that there was other stuff going on in my uterus but at the time, I just was constantly bleeding.”

Lottie went on to explain that she ended up in A&E “covered in blood” and holding “a lunchbox with an organ” in it.

She said: “Without being graphic, I was passing things and going, ‘That’s my baby. That’s what’s happened now and I have to take this out of the toilet and go to A&E with it’.”

“That time I did think that was it. They take it from you and they run tests and try to calm you down. They do their best but I suppose what can they say until they’ve conducted proper tests on it.”

“Thankfully, I went in that day and they were like, ‘No, you’re still pregnant’. Thank god. I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ and they said they’d have to do some proper testing when I had the baby but there wasn’t much they could do when I was pregnant.”

Lottie described her son, who was thankfully born healthy, as “an absolute trooper”.

The first episode of Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting was released this morning.

The remaining 11 episodes will be released on a weekly basis on all podcast platforms, as well as YouTube.