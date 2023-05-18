Lottie Ryan opens up about ‘distressing’ few weeks as she reveals her son is suffering from night terrors

Lottie Ryan opened up about experiencing a “distressing” few weeks as she revealed her son has been suffering from night terrors.

The Dancing with the Stars winner welcomed her first child, a son named Wolf, with her husband Fabio Aprile in June 2021.

Speaking on her new podcast with Jennifer Zamparelli, the mum-of-one revealed she and Fabio have been frightened by the episodes, but Wolf wakes up “none the wiser”.

Lottie revealed: “Wolf is doing this thing called night terrors and it is terrifying. I never knew that this was a thing until it happened to me. I freaked out and I had to learn it’s a thing.”

“He started waking up in the middle of the night, and he’d be asleep. so his eyes are still shut, but he is screaming, and he is not a baby who screams.”

The mum-of-one admitted to breaking down in tears over Wolf’s night terrors, saying: “It started a couple of weeks ago, and I would take him out of the bed.”

“I’ll walk around the sitting room with him. It’s actually very distressing. I’ve cried a couple of times, because I don’t know how to help him.”

“He won’t wake up,” Lottie continued. “He’s crying and there’s tears coming down his face, but he won’t wake up. He’s still asleep.”

“He’s a bigger boy than he was a few months ago, so I give him to Fabio. Fabio will try and walk around with him for a while.”

“After about 20-30 minutes he will just quieten down and get on with his sleep, leaving myself and poor Fabio traumatised.”

“He wakes up the next morning none the wiser.”

“When I brought Wolf to the doctor over the night terrors, because I was terrified myself and I wanted to know what the hell was going on, the doctors said to me it’s actually very common in babies because they go through these leaps where their brain just grows and they’re discovering so many new things.”

“There’s so much going on in their brain and they’re taking it all in.”

“Sometimes these growth spurts run into one another and it’s like the brain can’t figure out how to turn off when they go asleep.”