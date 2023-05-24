Lottie Ryan defends her decision to post photos of her son on social media

Lottie Ryan has defended her decision to post photos of her son on social media.

The RTÉ 2FM star and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, in June 2021.

Speaking on her podcast with Jennifer Zamparelli, Jen & Lottie do… Parenting, the pair discussed their different approaches to posting pictures of their kids online.

While Jennifer prefers to shield her children’s faces on Instagram, Lottie has no issue posting photos of Wolf.

The radio presenter explained: “I’m not posting inappropriate photos. They are not pictures of Wolf in a nappy or in the bath or doing something that I think one day when he’s 18, he’s going to look back at this moment and go ‘Mum, what the hell did you do?’”

“I think I have a perimeter as to what I put up, in terms of how I portray him.”

When asked how she would feel if someone recognised Wolf on the street from her photos, Lottie replied: “That already happens.”

The mother-of-one also said she would stop posting pictures of Wolf if he has an issue with it when he’s older.

“Then I would categorically respect that and I won’t post pictures of him,” she continued.

“I grew up in a family where there were pictures constantly of us in newspapers and I’m okay,” Lottie said, before joking, “As I’m hearing myself say it, I’m like, ‘Am I actually?’”

During a recent interview with Goss.ie, Jennifer discussed her decision not to share her kids faces on social media.

Jennifer told us: “I very rarely put up a post of them and when I do, I tend to hide their faces. I’m very reluctant to share too much because I just don’t think it’s fair on them, and it doesn’t really benefit anybody I don’t think.”

“This is one thing me and Lottie always disagree on because she loves sharing photos of her baby and his gorgeous hair and all the gorgeous things that he does, and I totally get that.”

“But if I ever find myself about to post a picture of the kids, I just post it into the family group chat instead.”

“I’m just too fearful of it. I just have this fear of sharing far too much. I’m not really one of those people, I don’t share what I’m having for breakfast, lunch and dinner online. I’m not an oversharer.”

“I suppose that’s why this podcast is so therapeutic and interesting to do because I think I’ve been the most honest on this.”

“I still do feel that I want to share pictures of the kids because they’re so cute and funny, but I will stop myself from doing it.”