Lottie Ryan and Jake Carter to return to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars for special performance

Lottie Ryan and Jake Carter are set to return to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars this weekend for special performance.

The Team Dances return to the show this Sunday, which will see everyone split into two teams of three couples.

Lottie and pro dancer Stephen Vincent will captain one team, and Jake and pro Karen Byrne will captain the other.

The first team will be comprised of Brooke Scullion and her pro partner Robert Rowinski, Damian McGinty and his pro partner Kylee Vincent, and Panti Bliss and her pro partner Denys Samson.

The team will be known as the “Handclap Hustlers”, and will dance to the tune HandClap by Fitz and the Tantrums.

The second team will consist of Carl Mullan and his pro partner Emily Barker, Kevin McGahern and his partner Laura Nolan, and Suzanne Jackson and her pro partner Michael Danilczuk.

They will be known as the “Disco Dazzlers”, and will dance to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s track Crying At The Discotheque.