LISTEN: We talk Gigi and Zayn, Kardashian relationships, Normal People and Kristin Cavallari’s divorce

This week's Gosscast is here

LISTEN: We talk Gigi and Zayn, Kardashian relationships, Normal People and Kristin...

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are back to talk about the biggest stories of the week.

On episode 42, the girls are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes.

And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify and iTunes or right here: