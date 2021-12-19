Liam Neeson to film new movie in Donegal next year

Liam Neeson is set to film a new movie in Donegal next year.

The Irish actor will star in an action adventure film called The Land of Saints and Sinners, which tells the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists.

The movie will be filmed in the fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas for two months, starting in March 2022.

Belfast-born actor Ciarán Hinds will also star in the flick, which will be directed by Robert Lorenz.

Liam and Ciarán are longtime friends, and have starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman’s Excalibur.

A number of locals in Donegal are expected to be hired as extras for the filming.