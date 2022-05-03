Liam Neeson sets the record straight on reports he ‘fell in love’ with a ‘taken’ woman

Liam Neeson has set the record straight on reports he “fell in love” with a “taken” woman.

The Irish actor hit headlines back in February, after he said during an interview that he had fallen for a mystery woman while he was filming a movie in Australia.

The 69-year-old lived in Melbourne for several months back in 2020, while filming his action movie Blacklight.

During an interview with Sunrise, Liam told hosts David ‘Kochie’ Koch and Natalie Barr: “I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers.”

“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour.”

“I made a couple of pals… I fell in love, but she was taken,” the father-of-two added.

The hosts said they were “intrigued” by the actor’s admission, and even asked viewers to help locate the mystery woman.

Liam Neeson spoke to the star about why he "thoroughly enjoyed" his two weeks in hotel quarantine and the mystery Melbourne woman he "fell in love" with

David said: “If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page. Give us some hints!”

Two months on, Liam has revealed his comment was a joke, and was misinterpreted on the show.

The actor told the Daily Mail: “It was b***ocks. I said, ‘I fell in love, but she was taken.’ That’s a joke.”

Liam has not had a public relationship since the death of his late wife Natasha Richardson in 2009.

Liam and Natasha tied the knot in 1994 and shared two sons, Daniel and Micheál.

Natasha sadly passed away on May 18, 2009 at the age of 45, after she got into a tragic skiing accident in Canada.

Liam recently revealed he still talks to his late wife every day, when he visits her grave in New York.