Laura Whitmore reveals how Love Island has impacted her life with Iain Stirling: ‘It’s been hard’

Laura Whitmore has revealed how Love Island has impacted her life with Iain Stirling, who narrates multiple versions of the show across the world.

The 38-year-old has shared how busy the couple have been over the past year, and detailed their struggle in creating a healthy work/life balance.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the TV presenter admitted it’s been hard to juggle it all, but commended her husband for taking it all in his stride.

Laura told her 1.5m Instagram followers, “Tonight @iaindoesjokes finishes FOUR series of Love Island recordings in the space of just 9 mts!!! Next year he might do eight!

“Although we live in the same house – the juggle is real. I work days, he works nights.”

“But this morning on about 2/3 hours sleep he came to view a primary school with me… It’s been tiring it’s been hard but he did it and did it SO bloody well!”

Although the couple have struggled to make time for each other the past year, there is no sign of them stopping anytime soon.

Laura added: “Happy last day.. now time to chill… actually feck that go write your stand up show!!”

While Iain has been narrating the UK version of Love Island since 2015, Laura joined the show as host in 2020 following the departure of Caroline Flack.

The Bray native presented the popular dating series for two years before she stepped away from the role, and was replaced by Maya Jama.

Laura and Iain first met at an ITV party in 2016, where they “hit it off instantly”.

Laura previously told The Sun, “When we first met he didn’t even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me! I think he was intimidated by me. I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so at the end I had to ask him out.

“It took nine months but we got there! I was like ‘let’s go for a drink’ I think I had to make the moves on him.”

After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in November 2020 in a humanist ceremony at Dublin City Hall.

In March 2021, the pair welcomed a daughter named Stevie Ré into the world.

It’s believed her name is a nod to one of Laura’s favourite musicians, Stevie Nicks.

The couple have been notoriously private since the birth of their child and have chosen not to share pictures of her face online.