Laura Whitmore has a Star Wars-themed birthday with partner Iain Stirling

'May the fourth be with you!'

Laura Whitmore celebrated her birthday in style as she had a Stars Wars-themed party with her partner Iain Stirling.

The Bray native turned 35 yesterday and spent her birthday in lockdown with the Love Island commentator.

Laura took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message alongside a photo of her dressed as the Star Wars character Princess Leia.

“If Princess Leia had the option she’d be wearing these slippers too,” she wrote.

“Had such a great birthday yesterday.”

“From zoom lunches with the family to balcony drinks with friends and then, of course, a watch a long Star Wars!”

The Love Island presenter thanked Iain for making her day so special.

“Thanks @iaindoesjokes for organising, baking, your technological genius and for getting me these slippers! 💛,” she added.

The 32-year-old comedian also paid tribute to Laura on the social media platform, and shared photos of him dressed up as Princess Leia’s love interest, Han Solo.

“Star Wars-themed lockdown zoom party – Completed it mate,” he wrote.

Iain also posted a hilarious TikTok of the pair reenacting a famous scene from the film franchise.

