Amanda Bynes’ attorney claims she’s NOT pregnant – two months after she announced baby news

Amanda Bynes’ attorney claims she’s NOT pregnant – two months after she...

Amanda Bynes’ attorney has revealed that the former child star is not pregnant.

The actress’ lawyer David Esquibias spoke out two months after Amanda announced that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael.

In a statement, David told E! News: “Amanda is not pregnant, and she is sheltering in a safe location.”

Back in March, Amanda told fans that she was expecting a baby by sharing a black and white snap of an ultrasound.

Amanda Bynes announces that she’s pregnant with her first child 👶: “Baby on board!” pic.twitter.com/i38RRLkurx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

She captioned the post: “Baby on board!”

Amanda announced her engagement to Paul back in February, after meeting him at Alcoholics Anonymous classes.

The former child star has been working on her sobriety, ever since she suffered a stress-induced relapse early last year.

In March 2019, TMZ reported that Amanda was being cared for by professionals at a clinic in Los Angeles.

Sources said that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.

The actress relapsed months after she opened up to Paper magazine about her ongoing battle with addiction and her mental health.

Amanda was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years ago, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

But in recent years, the 32-year-old seemed to be doing well as she started studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

