Kylie Jenner reveals major wardrobe malfunction as she reflects on past Met Gala looks

Kylie Jenner has revealed she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction right before the Met Gala back in 2018.

The Met Gala was sadly cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was supposed to take place on Monday, May 4.

On Monday night, when the Met Gala was supposed to take place in NYC, Kylie shared her looks from the past few years, and revealed some fun facts about each outfit.

The 22-year-old first shared a snap of her first Met Gala outfit back in 2016 – a custom made silver embellished gown by Balmain.

“My first met with @balmain in 2016,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story.

The following year, Kylie wore a shimmering Versace gown, and revealed that she went blonde at the last minute – at the request of Donatella Versace.

“We made it happen and I loved this look,” she wrote.

In 2018, Kylie made her red carpet debut with Travis Scott at the Met Gala, three months after she gave birth to their daughter Stormi.

The reality star stunned in a black velvet gown by Alexander Wang, and revealed that she actually ripped the dress right before the red carpet kicked off.

She wrote: “Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door. But it worked out, I loved it.”

Finally, Kylie shared a snap of her and sister Kendall Jenner’s looks from last year.

Both sisters wore purple and orange Versace gowns, and Kylie revealed that Kendall’s dress was supposed to be pink.

Kylie wrote: “Kendall’s original sketches were pink and I realllyy wanted her outfit to be pink but she wanted green or orange. the orange looked fire in the end.”

