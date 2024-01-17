Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty reveals famous Irish actor as guest for this Friday’s show

Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty has revealed a famous Irish actor as a guest for this Friday’s show.

Jamie Dornan is set to join Patrick on the RTÉ chat show to promote the second season of his show, The Tourist.

The hit series returned to BBC earlier this month and has had rave reviews from fans.

Fans are hoping that the actor will give insight into the series as well as some hints as to what we can expect from him next.

The 50 Shades actor has previously said that he is “desperate” to work on a project with Cillian Murphy again.

The pair appeared in the 2016 movie Anthropoid, which followed two Czech soldiers who return to their homeland being occupied by Nazis.

Jamie revealed that there have been opportunities for them to work together again but it never worked out.

Speaking to GQ, the Antrim native previously said: “I love Cillian, and we’ve nearly worked together a couple of times since.

“I have such respect for him and he’s probably going to win a f*****g Academy Award next year.”

He continued: “I think we’re both desperate to work together again, we’re really close. I love it because he’s so uncomfortable doing press, and I just love playing on that.”