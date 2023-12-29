Kodaline frontman Steve Garrigan proposes to longterm love Diana Bunici

Kodaline’s frontman Steve Garrigan has proposed to his longtime love Diana Bunici.

The couple, who have been dating for a decade, got engaged over the festive season.

Sharing photos of them celebrating their engagement, Diana wrote on Instagram: “Wifey for lifey sounds perfect to me!! 🥰💕🥂 @kodasteve thank you for making it the best Christmas ever ever ever xxx.”

Speaking to EVOKE about the moment Steve proposed, Diana revealed: “It happened on Christmas Eve Eve and it was really cute in our house.

“It was unplanned on Steve’s behalf and he was hoping to hold off. I was caught off guard, we were with the dogs in the house and it was really authentic.

“It was the perfect engagement for me and him. It just happened!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓑𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓲 🌸 (@diana.bunici)

“He did have a ring and he did the full works, he got down on bended knee and asked me to marry him.”

The book author continued: “He picked the perfect ring, not that’s about the ring. It’s about going toward the next chapter. It wouldn’t have mattered what the ring was.”

Steve is the lead singer of Irish rock band Kodaline, which was previously known as 21 Demands.

The band adopted their current name in 2012, and it comprises of Steve, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland.