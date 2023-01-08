Kevin McGahern reveals the REAL reason he signed up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Kevin McGahern has revealed the real reason he signed up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The comedian is one of the eleven celebrities taking to the dancefloor this evening, when the popular show returns for its sixth season.

The 36-year-old, who is partnered with pro dancer Laura Nolan, has since revealed he said yes to doing the show in a bid to lose weight and get fit.

He explained: “I’ve always struggled with my weight. I’ve never been fit. I’ve never been overweight, but I’ve always been on the cusp for a long time. So I’ve always wanted to get fit but lacked the motivation.”

“I jumped at the chance because I knew I had to do it, I knew I’d have no choice. It’s been going really well. I’ve lost a bit of weight, I feel really good about myself, it’s something I want to continue.”

“Also, it’s an area that I’m totally alien to. I’ve never really danced apart from weddings after eight pints. So it’s a new skill. And it’s something my wife always wanted me to do, so I like that aspect of it as well.”

Kevin will compete against drag queen Panti Bliss, SOSU Cosmetics founder Suzanne Jackson, GAA star Paul Brogan, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy on DWTS.

Glee star Damian McGinty, footballer Stephanie Roche, RTÉ 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan and Derry Girls’ Leah O’Rourke will also be battling it out for the coveted glitterball trophy.

The new season of DWTS kicks off at 6:30pm on RTÉ One this Sunday, January 8.