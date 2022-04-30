Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt share first snap of baby girl after becoming parents again

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have welcomed their second child together.

The couple shared the news with OK! magazine, and confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Friday morning at 8:37am.

Brianne opted for a C-section, and their daughter was born at a hospital in Brianne’s native Canada.

The proud parents also shared a photo of Brianne holding their baby girl in hospital.

They wrote on Instagram: “Our beautiful baby girl Born 8.37am ET. We can’t wait to take you home to meet your sisters…. ❤️.”

The news comes just 14 months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Olivia.

Brianne is also mother to her five-year-old daughter Gracie, and Kevin shares two daughters, Elsie and Isla, with his ex-wife Laura Kilbane.

The couple, who live in Ontario, met in October 2019 when Kevin appeared on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Months later, Kevin and Brianne got engaged in February 2020, and tied the knot that September.

They went on to welcome their daughter Olivia in February 2021.