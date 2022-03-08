Keith Duffy reveals his son Jay has landed a major role on ‘the biggest streaming show in the world’

Keith Duffy has revealed his son Jay has landed a major role on “the biggest streaming show in the world”.

The Boyzone star’s 25-year-old son has previously starred in popular soap Hollyoaks, sitcom Derry Girls and the Netflix film Handsome Devil.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Keith revealed Jay has scored a “really big role”, and said he reckons he will “blow up in America” next year.

Speaking about Jay’s career, Keith said: “He’s an actor, so he could be working for six months and have six months off. Jay’s had years of anxiety over whether or not he made the right choice.”

“He’s done lots of stuff but you’re constantly waiting on that big one to arrive. Now he’s landed it. A really big one.”

“It’s the biggest streaming show in the world, so you can probably guess from that. Next year I think he’ll blow up in America.”

Keith and his wife Lisa, who he married in 1998, are also parents to a 21-year-old daughter named Mia.