Katie Taylor teases Croke Park fight after retaining world titles in bout against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Katie Taylor has teased she will be fighting in Croke Park next year, after retaining her world titles in a bout against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

The Bray native defended her WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine lightweight belts at the Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night, as she was again crowned the queen of World lightweight boxing.

Speaking after the fight, Katie said: “She was a tough fighter. I boxed very smart she was a very awkward opponent. I’m delighted with the win. It has been a brilliant six years.”

The 36-year-old then called out Amanda Serrano to meet her in Croke Park next year.

She said: “We want to fight in Croke Park in front of 80k people. That would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”

“I can’t wait for Croke Park next year.”

Katie beat Amanda in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history in New York’s Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn also promised that Katie’s next fight would be in Ireland.

He said: “Her next fight has to be in Ireland. It is time to give Ireland a sporting event it will never forget. They have waited so long and no one deserves it more than Katie Taylor.”

“We already had everything in motion with Croke Park, with the authorities and Brian Peters. September 15 this year we were hoping to go there for the rematch (against Amanda Serrano).”

“Amanda Serrano is saying the right things now. We hope it’s her. But it doesn’t matter who it is It has to be next, it has to be Ireland.”