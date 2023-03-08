Kathryn Thomas recalls terrifying incident involving man with a machete

Kathryn Thomas has recalled a terrifying incident involving a man with a machete.

The Operation Transformation presenter spent years hosting popular show No Frontiers.

During a recent interview on The Six O’Clock show, the mum-of-two recalled a incident which occurred while she was filming the series in Papua New Guinea.

Kathryn detailed the incident in which a man approached her and the crew with a machete, who had eaten hallucinogenic nuts.

The 44-year-old said: “I was producing the show at the time.”

“We wanted to go somewhere that people hadn’t travelled and that hadn’t been explored.”

“There are 800 different tribes in Papua New Guinea. And there are only two roads around the main island so you can’t navigate around it easily.”

“We had gone there for a couple of days up the river with the whole team of people to find the deserted gold mine.”

Kathryn continued: “He comes out of the trees essentially and all of the crew had crossed a river to take a shot of me from the other side.”

“I’m on my own and I just hear this scream and I look around and there’s this guy with a spear and a machete.”

“He’s literally coming at me and in that moment I just went ‘this is where I am going to die.'”

“I still question myself about the reaction I had but I was literally frozen with fear. Eventually we had to give him all our money and watches and all our water.”