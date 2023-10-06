Kanye West appears to be wearing Irish school jacket in bizarre video

Kanye West has been spotted wearing what appears to be a Northern Ireland school jacket in a viral video of him getting a pedicure.

The video shows the rapper sporting a top belonging to St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in Belfast.

The clip has naturally sent Irish fans into a frenzy, as people are wondering where he got it from.

Liverpool FC footballer and former student at St. Mary’s, Ryan McLaughlin, tweeted about the hilarious coincidence on social media.

Sharing a screenshot of the video, he wrote: “Why is Kanye west wearing a St Mary’s top 🤣🤣🤣.”

Why is Kanye west wearing a St Mary’s top 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KNuGPM0WOO

— Ryan McLaughlin (@RyanMcL2) October 5, 2023

The video was posted on Thursday and shows Kanye with one leg on the beautician’s lap, appearing in great distress whilst getting his treatment.

The rapper can be heard saying, “I’m not gonna do the rest of it, it’s my toes. It’s my toes. I’m not gonna do it. It hurt.”

Perhaps Kanye picked up the school jacket when he visited Ireland last month.

The rapper jetted to the Emerald Isle to watch his friend Steve Lacy perform at Electric Picnic at the start of September.

The pair, who got matching tattoos last year, were photographed hugging at the festival.

Kanye was snapped at Dublin Airport the next day, wearing a black scarf wrapped around his head, before hopping on another private plane.

The sighting came after the rapper and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori enjoyed a trip to Venice in Italy.

Kanye at the airport in Dublin today 🥷 pic.twitter.com/tb9Qn4lojc — RH (@RihYe_) September 2, 2023

Kanye, who wed Bianca in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, was photographed with his pants down on a river taxi in the Venice Canals.

The 46-year-old was also snapped walking around the city barefoot while clutching a bottle of champagne.

According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian has expressed concern for her ex-husband after seeing the photos of him in Italy.

A source close to the reality star said: “Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?

“She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

“It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it,” the insider continued.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple share four children together – North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

Two months after they finalised their divorce last November, the rapper “married” Yeezy designer Bianca in a secret ceremony.

However, it’s understood they haven’t filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.