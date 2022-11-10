Julian Benson announces the return of his annual fundraising ball

Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball will make a welcome return this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Taking place on December 10 at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge, four hundred guests from the worlds of business, media and entertainment will attend alongside hardworking medics who devote their lives to helping people with Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

The star-studded gala event will see Julian Benson, one of Ireland’s leading talent agents and choreographers, call on his friends from the world of entertainment to celebrate, perform and support his foundation.

The exclusive black-tie ball promises to be a truly magical affair, and includes a champagne cocktail reception, a four-course meal, incredible auction prizes, dazzling entertainment and dancing until late.

The Julian Benson CF Foundation was founded in 2018 to provide much needed support and respite to people with CF and their families.

Since the charity’s inception Julian has worked tirelessly to raise funds for an accommodation facility for families of people with CF during times of hospitalisation, as he knows first-hand the needs and challenges that people suffering with CF and their families must face.

Julian said: “The last few years have been difficult for everyone, we’ve all been hiding away but I am so happy to say that we are back!”

“The Winter Wonderland Gala Ball is very close to my heart and I am so grateful to everyone who gives their time to make it a reality. It’s going to be a fabulous night of amazing entertainment, fine dining and of course there will be lots and lots of sparkle… in fact it will be sparkletastic!”

“This night is all about raising as much money as we can whilst spreading a little Christmas joy and magic!”

“We are hoping to smash our previous fundraising targets so we can provide a home from home for CF patients and their families.”