Johnny Smacks shares the first official photos from his wedding day

Johnny Smacks has shared the first official photos from his wedding day.

The 2 Johnnies star, whose real name is Johnny McMahon, married his longterm girlfriend Annie on Wednesday, December 28.

The couple hosted their wedding reception in Hotel Kilkenny, after tying the knot in Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Taking to Instagram on January 1, Johnny shared the first official photos from the stunning ceremony.

He captioned the carousel: “Happy New Year from Mr and Mrs Mcmahon ❤️.”

“It’s been an unreal year, thanks so much to everyone who has been a part of it, roll on 2023 it’s gonna be a big one. See ye in a few weeks 🛬.”

Johnny and Annie decorated the ballroom with white cherry blossom trees, and the newlyweds hilariously themed their tables after characters from EastEnders.

A host of familiar faces were spotted at the reception, including The 2 Johnnies producer Maura Fay, and 2FM presenters Tracy Clifford and Emma Power.

Johnny’s best friend and co-host, Johnny B, stood as his best man for the occasion.

Johnny B’s influencer girlfriend Shauna Lindsay was also in attendance, weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

The 2 Johnnies started their hit podcast, appropriately titled The 2 Johnnies Podcast, in February 2018.

Earlier this year, the pair landed themselves a new drivetime show Drive it with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM, which airs from 3pm until 6pm on Monday to Friday.

The Tipperary natives have also had two successful RTÉ shows titled The 2 Johnnies Do America, and The 2 Johnnies Do America… again!