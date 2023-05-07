Joanne McNally shares sweet post as she celebrates her 40th birthday

Joanne McNally has shared a sweet post to mark her 40th birthday.

The Irish comedian took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a photo of herself drinking a cocktail with a birthday badge on.

She captioned the post: “Casually turning 40 today .. not usually a bday person however this feels like one that should be marked cos it’s a big one and I always assumed turning 40 would feel depressing, like it was the end of something, so I’m completely fascinated that it feels like the total opposite!”

“Turns out 40 feels like the start,” the Dubliner added.

Doireann Garrihy commented on the post: “Happy Happy Birthday Showanne 🥳✨❤️ No one dzoes it better 🔥🔥🔥”

Louise McSharry wrote: “YES TO THIS! Happy birthday babe. Here’s to the next 40. 💗💗💗”

Enya Martin added: “I hope I have half the success at 40, that you have 👏🙌 happy birthday !”

It comes after Joanne revealed on a recent episode of the hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts alongside Vogue Williams, that she might want to have a baby.

She recalled breaking down in tears during a flight from Perth to Brisbane after watching a birth video on TikTok.

The comedian, who has been dating her boyfriend Alan Byrne since last year, explained: “One of [the TikTok videos] was a woman giving birth to a baby girl. I started crying, right? And I didn’t stop for the length of the flight.”

“I cried, and cried, and cried to the point where I had to put my hood up, I was sobbing uncontrollably and I had to put my glasses on. Your man beside me, You can see he was completely uncomfortable. And then I was like, ‘I obviously want a baby?’”

“I cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried and cried,” Joanna admitted.

“My body’s kicking in, there’s something happening. Something is changing gears here. I just desperately – I want a baby girl, I want a girl!”

Joanne started dating Alan Byrne last year, after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in June.