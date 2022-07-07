Joanne McNally shares another glimpse of her new man

Joanne McNally has shared another glimpse of her new man.

The Irish comedian met her boyfriend Alan Byrne on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this year, but has only recently started sharing photos of him on her Instagram.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Alan has also dated some well-known faces in the past, including British TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss, and Irish model Sara Kavanagh.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Joanne shared a snap of her beau driving them around Bray in Co. Wicklow.

Joanne confirmed her boyfriend’s identity last month when she went Instagram official with him.

Alongside a cute since-deleted snap of her kissing Alan’s cheek, the comedian wrote: “Hard launch … @alanbyrne_10 💕🚀🚀 felt cute will defo delete later.”

Joanne recently revealed she and Alan have both deleted all their dating apps bar Raya, which they have “put in a folder”.

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.