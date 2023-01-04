Joanne McNally reveals boyfriend Alan Byrne crashed her car into a café: ‘2023 has had a pretty spicy start’

Joanne McNally has revealed her boyfriend Alan Byrne crashed her car this week.

The comedian, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to explain to her followers that 2023 has already been a very eventful year for her.

The Dubliner said: “2023 has had a pretty spicy start. In the last 48 hours, I’ve had that 24 hour vomiting bug. For anyone that’s had it, it’s doing the rounds, it’s gross.”

Joanne continued: “Then this morning I had the start of a root canal done. My tooth is hanging out of my head.”

“This morning Alan drove my car into the local coffee shop. My car – not his. He left the handbrake off. He said he did it by accident, we’ll never know.”

She then shared a video of her car crashed into the building, and wrote: “Thank you to the staff for documenting what he did… I want him prosecuted.”

Joanne then said: “People are asking me are they hurt, no nobody was hurt thank god.”

“Imagine he had ran someone over and I was posting a video online for the craic? I’m not that insane.”

Joanne started dating Alan last year, after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in June.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Alan has also dated some well-known faces in the past, including British TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss, and Irish model Sara Kavanagh.